A couple has spoken about how their child is struggling with speech and language skills after being isolated during the pandemic.

"A lot of kids were quite isolated, and not able to have the normal socialisation because obviously everyone was locked in at home," said three-year-old Ethan's mum Louise.

One speech expert told BBC Wales referrals had increased after Covid.

The Welsh government has launched a scheme to help children whose speech and language skills were affected by the lockdowns.