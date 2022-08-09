The Welsh learner of the year has said increasing the number of people who speak Welsh cannot by itself save the language.

Last week, Joe Healy who is originally from Wimbledon in south London, won the award at the National Eisteddfod in Ceredigion.

He has lived in Cardiff for 10 years and started learning Welsh in 2018.

In a poem recorded on the Maes, he describes his experience and motivation for learning the language.

He warned "it's not the amount of speakers that will save us" - addressing the Welsh government’s target of one million Welsh speakers by 2050, announced six years ago.