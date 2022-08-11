Alcoholic Rick Stephens has struggled with drink for 36 years.

Daughter Hannah said she had found bottles of spirits hidden under his bed and that her dad would cut orange juice with 60% vodka.

Mr Stephens’ said his biggest triggers were boredom and stress.

He said his drinking increased during lockdown. On 8 March, 2021, he was admitted to hospital with liver failure.

Mr Stephens said he had now embraced abstinence.

He added: “I have no choice, I can’t control the alcohol.”