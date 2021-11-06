Farmers have revealed the blazing summer has left them with a fraction of the crops they hoped for.

It’s been one of the driest years for a century.

David Phillips, of Clearwell Farm, on the outskirts of Cardiff, admitted it was a worrying time with his barley yield being well below that expected.

Rhodri Davies, of Rosedew Farm in Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, said it had been the worst year for potatoes since he had been growing them.

“It’s getting too late now in the year for them to make up for the dry weather,'' Mr Davies said.