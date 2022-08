With Qatar 2020 in sight football fan Mark Jones has set himself a goal.

The campaigner, from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, is determined to get fan zones set up so people in Wales can watch the games together.

Already 400 signatures have been collected on a petition the 30-year-old has organised.

It’s the second time he has lobbied for fan zones.

“I’m starting to feel like Bill Murray, Groundhog Day, to be honest butt,” Mark said.