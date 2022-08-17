CCTV has been released of near-misses on a train line to warn tourists and local people to follow safety advice at railway crossings.

One is from last month and involves a man going on the track after his dog, who was not on a lead.

Network Rail and Transport for Wales said a similar incident happened in the same place in Harlech, Gwynedd, three weeks earlier.

Phil Caldwell, Network Rail’s level crossing manager for Harlech, said: “This truly is a beautiful area to visit, and very popular with tourists, but railways are very dangerous places.

“There are around 300 different level crossings between Dovey Junction and Pwllheli alone - so everyone needs to stay vigilant and alert when near the railway."