Soaring food costs have pushed UK inflation into double digits for the first time since 1982, with prices continuing to rise at their fastest rate for more than 40 years.

Inflation hit 10.1% in the 12 months to July, up from 9.4% in June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Rising living costs are eating into household budgets, with prices rising faster than wages.

The Bank of England has said inflation could peak at more than 13% this year.

People around Wales have been giving their thoughts.