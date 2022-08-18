The first hosepipe ban in 30 years is coming into force in west Wales.

People face a £1,000 fine for flouting the rules.

Wendy Kinver said her and her husband had lost a lot of plants due to the dry, hot weather.

"We will be hand watering from a watering can, from the pond day and night," she said.

Head gardener at the National Trust's Colby Woodland Garden, Steve Whitehead, said the water table was at least a foot lower than he had ever known it to be.

Welsh Water said they had seen record-breaking demand for water locally during the heatwaves, and action was necessary as the area's reservoirs had reached drought levels.