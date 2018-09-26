Reaching 18 is major milestone for any teenager - but for foster children is can be an even more daunting prospect.

That is the age at which some 500 young people in Wales leave the care system every year.

It means they are left to support themselves, almost overnight.

"All of a sudden you've got to learn all those things adults do, but you haven't been told how," said care leaver Darren.

Now those young people are to be offered free lessons in life skills, such as cooking, gardening and employability workshops in a bid to help them transition into adult life, thanks to children’s charity Barnardo’s Cymru.