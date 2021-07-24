Visitors to one seaside town have said parking ticket machines are so tricky to operate they're deciding leave.

Ceredigion councillor Elizabeth Evans said machines in her ward of Aberaeron were causing a "massive impact" for local businesses.

"People aren't using them... they can't use them and they're driving off, out of Aberaeron," she said.

Holidaying couple Tom and Diane Edwards said: "We've tried for about seven or eight minutes and we're just going now because we can't use it."