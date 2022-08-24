Race equality has got worse over the past decade in Wales, according to the economy minister.

Vaughan Gething, who became the first black cabinet minister in any of the UK's devolved governments, has spoken of his concerns about the rate of progress in race relations.

Speaking to the BBC Walescast podcast, he added people had also become outwardly more unpleasant and vocal towards people from mainstream parts of Europe as well.

He highlighted Brexit and Donald Trump's US presidency as part of the reason behind it.