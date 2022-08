Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him.

Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court heard.

Two men and a woman, all from Newport, were found guilty of requiring a person to perform forced or compulsory labour.

Sentencing will be at a later date.