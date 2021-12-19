Audio from a 999 phone call reveals a woman's panic as she desperately sought help for her two daughters who she suspected were drowning.

Mabel, 12, and Elsie, 10, got into difficulty off Barmouth, Gwynedd, on 3 August.

"My two children are drowning, we are in Barmouth right on the pier, where it's going in and I can't see them, can't see them. My children are 10 and 12," Milena Smith tells HM Coastguard officer Ben Hillier.

When the pair were caught in a fast tide, Elsie told her big sister she needed to float and she was rescued by RNLI volunteers shortly after.

“It really saved my life, I don’t know what I would have done if she never told me,” Mabel said.

Ms Smith added: “I saw the fear in their eyes, they were terrified for their lives.”