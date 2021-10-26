Suspected sewage pollution at a beach in Pembrokeshire has made some visitors worried about going into the water.

The beach at Wiseman's Bridge, between Saundersfoot and Amroth, remains open but people have been warned of an "increased risk of infection".

"I'm quite concerned about my children getting ill," said one beachgoer.

Natural Resources Wales said it was investigating three pollution incidents in Pembrokeshire following heavy overnight rain on Tuesday.