A mother-of-three who was inspired to become a nurse by the care given to her husband as he died with Covid has passed her GCSEs.

Rachel Ohene-Adjei's husband Eric, 46, died in 2021 after seven weeks in intensive care at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Rachel said a consultant held her hand as she said goodbye to Eric.

"I want to be there for somebody like I was able to be there for my husband," she said.

She added it had been difficult to go back to school and be a mum.

"I didn't expect to pass, it was a massive shock," she said.

"I know my husband would be proud of me."