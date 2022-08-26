CCTV footage has shown the moments after Lewis Haines strangled 18-year-old Lily Sullivan.

Haines, 31, has been jailed for life for the murder, and will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months.

Footage shows the pair walking towards the Mill Pond, Pembroke, at about 02:00 GMT on Friday, 17 December, 2021, after they left a nightclub.

After the murder, footage shows Haines walking back past her mother's car, who was parked at a petrol station waiting to pick her up.

“He looked me straight in the eye, knowing what he’d done," said Ms Sullivan in court.