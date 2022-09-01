Star wrestler Drew McIntyre says the "buzz is off the charts" with Cardiff's Principality Stadium due to host WWE's first major UK stadium event in 30 years.

"This was a dream of mine for some time, something the UK has deserved for a long time," he told BBC Wales.

"I can't think of a better stadium."

He hints that there may be some surprises for fans when asked if WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could put in an appearance.

McIntyre threw down a challenge in April.

He's so hungry to fight he has to "eat as much as possible".

"I rolled into the hotel breakfast area in Cardiff and I sized up the buffet," he recalls.

"I told your man to get me an eight-egg omelette with ham and cheese.

"Then I smashed all the buffet items.

"Then I had myself some cereal and there was bacon there, sausage there, beans with breakfast.

"Americans think you are insane when you have beans for breakfast.

"But it's nice to eat it and not to have anyone look at you sideways."