There are bags full of wasted food and previously full fridges and freezers have been left empty after thieves broke into a community free food project in Cwmbran.

Tasty Not Wasty, a not-for-profit enterprise, was broken into on Monday or Tuesday night.

Director Sabrina Cresswell said it was "very upsetting" that about 200 people had been unable to collect food as intended.

Ms Cresswell said she hoped the project would be able to open on Thursday.