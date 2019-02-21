A woman whose grandfather was hanged for a murder he did not commit says it led to her father's untimely death from alcohol abuse.

Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged in 1952 after he was convicted of killing shopkeeper Lily Volpert in her store in Cardiff.

His conviction was the first Criminal Case Review Commission referral to be quashed at the Court of Appeal in 1998.

South Wales Police has apologised and admitted the prosecution was "flawed".

Kirsty Mattan, daughter of Mr Mattan's youngest son Mervyn, said the trauma of what happened to her father and uncles affected them.

Ms Mattan says her father and uncles "were all in dark places, they all abused alcohol and sadly died from it".

"It affected them mentally. My dad felt the loss of his father, it took its toll and they all died young," she told a new BBC Sounds podcast about the case.