WWE star Seth Rollins has revealed he thinks Wales could be wrestling’s home-from-home.

The American made the claim as tens of thousands of sports fans get ready for Saturday’s Clash in the Castle - actually being held at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

The 36-year-old said said the event was going to be “pretty nuts”.

“It’s a great location, great enthusiasm, and we’ll see what the energy is like tomorrow night, but why not?” he said.