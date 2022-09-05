Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford said Liz Truss will have to address high energy prices and inflation as a priority.

The newly-elected prime minister "inherits an in-tray like no other prime minister will have seen," he said.

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies also said the new leader needs to focus on tackling the rising cost of living.

Plaid Cymru's Adam Price has called for "radical action" to slash energy prices.