A barrister striking outside Cardiff Crown Court says the criminal justice system has "reached its limits".

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) wants a 25% rise in legal aid fees for representing defendants who could not otherwise afford lawyers.

Cardiff barrister Nik Strobl said colleagues have been leaving the criminal bar because of the pay and unsociable hours.

Justice Minister Sarah Dines said strikes are "irresponsible" and will delay justice for victims.

But junior barrister Tabitha Walker said she and colleagues are being paid below minimum wage per hour.

"Justice is for everyone - it’s not just for the rich and that is why we’re on strike today," she said.