"This farm was the only building in the valley to be submerged," a regular visitor to Llyn Brianne said.

But another dry summer meant the stone ruins of Fferm y Fannog (Fannog Farm) in the upper Tywi valley, Powys, can be seen again.

"It is good to see it standing and see how the land would have appeared before the lake was filled," said Huw Thomas, who works in the valley.

The farm re-appeared in 1976, then in 1984, 1995 and 2018. Climate change could make the phenomenon even more common.