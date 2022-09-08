Wales' first minister has offered the country's condolences to the Royal Family after the death of the Queen.

Mark Drakeford paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and her "long and exceptional life".

He said the Queen was the only monarch most of us remember and that the country felt a huge loss.

"Throughout her long and exceptional life, as our longest-reigning monarch, Her Majesty firmly upheld the values and traditions of the British monarchy," he said.