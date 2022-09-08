The leaders of Wales' political parties have paid tribute to the Queen following her death.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said it was "terribly sad" to hear about the Queen's death and said the party's "thoughts and prayers" were with the Royal Family.

The Welsh Conservatives Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said the Queen was for many people "an integral part of their family".

It followed a statement made on by First Minister Mark Drakeford in which he paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.