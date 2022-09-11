During her 70 years on the throne, the Queen was witness to countless tragedies across the world.

But there was one in a small mining village in south Wales which she never forgot. In fact, her reaction to the disaster in Aberfan was said to be one of the biggest regrets of her reign.

A total of 116 children and 28 adults were killed when a colliery spoil tip collapsed, catastrophically engulfing a primary school and row of terraced houses below on 21 October 1966.

The Queen visited the village near Merthyr Tydfil eight says after the tragedy, arriving to comfort the community shortly after a mass funeral had taken place.