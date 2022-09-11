"It is a moment of renewal true to the spirit of Wales."

That is how Queen Elizabeth described devolution in a speech at the opening of the Welsh Assembly in 1999.

"From the very beginning the Queen was here to give her royal blessing to the institution," said Lord Elis-Thomas, a former Plaid Cymru leader who was made the presiding officer.

Lord Elis-Thomas said her presence at six more opening ceremonies of the Senedd was "crucial to the success of the enterprise".