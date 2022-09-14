Since she was a little girl, the Queen had a soft spot for dogs, and for one breed in particular - corgis.

She inherited her love of corgis from the Queen Mother, and she had a particular affection for corgis bred in Wales.

Mary Davies, from Garnswllt, in the Swansea valley, bred Pembroke Welsh corgis with Queen Elizabeth II, and they developed a bond over their love of the dogs.

"The Queen always preferred Pembroke corgis, I think she had as many as nine at one stage, but then she also had dorgis, which are corgi-cross-dachshund," she said.