"Queuing for however long, having three hours sleep, is worth it."

Abby Bryan, 40, from Pembrokeshire, is among the hundreds of people from Wales queuing in London to see the Queen's lying-in-state.

She said she felt she "needed to pay her respect to the Queen" and promised herself a long time ago to be at her funeral.

The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall from 17:00 BST on Wednesday until 06:30 on Monday, the day of her funeral.

The hall will be open 24 hours a day for the public to file past her coffin and pay their respects.

David Ball, 56, from Cardiff, arrived last night and said: "The Queen has done so much for us and this is our way of saying thank you."