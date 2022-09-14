A playhouse given to Princess Elizabeth for her sixth birthday has been amusing royal children for 90 years.

The miniature two-storey cottage was built in Cardiff and presented to her parents, the then-Duke and Duchess of York, as a gift from the people of Wales in 1932.

It was eventually installed in the grounds at the family's home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, but it nearly did not make it.

It was partly damaged in a fire while en route so needed fixing before a second delivery was successfully completed.

Y Bwthyn Bach, Welsh for The Little Cottage, has four, 5ft-high rooms - two upstairs and two downstairs.

It has since entertained the Queen's children and grandchildren.

In 2012, it was given a makeover by Princess Beatrice, with advice from her grandmother.