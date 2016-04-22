"We all loved her so much," says classical singer Katherine Jenkins, who was asked the day after Queen Elizabeth II's death to record the BBC's first version of the new national anthem.

The singer had been recording in a small church in rural Sussex the morning after the Queen's death, and got a call from the BBC asking her to make the recording.

The mezzo-soprano, 42, from Neath, said it was a "really emotional experience", adding she was a "massive fan" of the Queen and was "devastated" about her death.