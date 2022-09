A gun salute has taken place in Cardiff to honour the new King.

The ceremony took place on Friday ahead of King Charles III's visit - his first official visit as monarch on the final part of his UK tour.

Charles and the Queen Consort will greet members of the public in the grounds of Cardiff Castle later.

It will come after a prayer and reflection service at the city's Llandaff Cathedral, and an event at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.