King Charles III speaks Welsh in the Senedd

King Charles III has spoken Welsh for the first time publicly as monarch.

The former Prince of Wales learned the language in his youth but his speech in the Senedd was the first time he addressed people in Welsh as monarch.

He said Wales had a "special place" in the late Queen's heart.

He added: "It was a privilege to be Prince of Wales for so long. Now my son, William, will bear the title. After the happy time he spent here, his love for Wales is deep."