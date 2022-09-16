A group of school children from Cardiff described meeting King Charles III during his visit to Cardiff.

The King visited Wales for the first time today as monarch, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Grace, 10, from Ysgol y Wern primary school, was asked by the King if she has a lot of homework and whether they have to go back to school after the meeting.

Another pupil from the school said she was pleased she got the opportunity to meet the new King.