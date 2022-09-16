This was the moment King Charles III arrived at Cardiff Castle with Camilla, the Queen Consort.

As they were driven through the gates they were cheered by hundreds of people waving flags.

The monarch smiled and waved as people cried "God save the King".

But there were also boos and chants of "not my king" as the King entered the castle, in the city centre.

Today marked the King's first visit to Wales since becoming monarch upon the death of the Queen.