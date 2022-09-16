Emotions were high as thousands of people gathered to see King Charles III visit Wales for the first time as monarch.

Crowds queued for hours - with some waiting through the night - to see the King, along with Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Friday.

King Charles and the Queen Consort attended a service in Llandaff Cathedral, before visiting the Senedd, where King Charles gave a speech in Welsh during a remembrance event.

In a bilingual speech, King Charles gave the Senedd his "heartfelt thanks for your kind words" following the death of the Queen.

The King and the Queen Consort also greeted crowds at Cardiff Castle, about 100 protesters were stood next to the castle gates.

After the visit, Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson said it was "mixed emotions".