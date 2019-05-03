Helen Presdee-Jones, who has had two kidney transplants, said she has a "love-hate relationship" with the steroids she has to take, as they change her appearance and personality.

She said: "When I look in the mirror, I don't see me. I don't see the person that I used to be."

Helen, from Carmarthenshire, emphasised the need for emotional and wellbeing support for those living with long-term, chronic illnesses.

The Welsh government said it had raised funding to "improve access to a wider range of psychological therapies".