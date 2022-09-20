A drunk passenger who tried to cross a railway line to catch his train has been given a suspended sentence.

Adam Thomas Hughes, from Gloucester, was seen on CCTV on the opposite side of the tracks as his train pulled in at Radyr, Cardiff.

He was later charged with trespassing following the incident on 11 December 2021.

Hughes received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for one year, on 30 August after a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates' Court.