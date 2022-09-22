Before moving to a job that offered the real living wage, Cai Pridham never went on holiday and had to save up to go out.

Now the 21-year-old from Llanharan in Rhondda Cynon Taf is able to save a little each month and has started building paying into a pension.

His employer, Sparkles Cleaning Services, is one of the firms in Wales that has committed to increasing the real living wage by £1 per hour, bring it up to £10.90 an hour.

"It's changed how I live my life. I go out most weekends now," he said.