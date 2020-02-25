Ogmore Vale: Reckless driver risks children's lives on zebra crossing
Watch these children narrowly avoid being hit by a car after it overtook other vehicles on a zebra crossing.
After motorists eventually stopped to let the pair cross in Ogmore Vale, Bridgend county, the driver impatiently sped past ignoring the stop rule.
A local resident said incidents like this happen regularly.
South Wales Police said it cannot take further action over the incident, on 22 September, because the number plate is not visible.