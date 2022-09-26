Duncan Chisholm is urging other abuse survivors to seek counselling.

The 57-year-old has waived his right to anonymity to share his experiences as a child.

He is one of 1,200 people seen by Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre North Wales (RASASC) last year, although it says the figures could be the "tip of the iceberg".

Mr Chisholm hopes that by speaking out he will encourage at least one other victim to seek help, saying it was nothing to be embarrassed about.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the issues raised in this article, information on getting support is available at BBC Action Line.