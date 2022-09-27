The bells rang out God Save the King as the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived to visit a Swansea church.

It was the second stop on their first trip to Wales since acquiring their new titles.

Fresh from Anglesey, the couple met children, charity volunteers and community group members at St Thomas', a re-developed church that runs a foodbank.

Royal fan Faith Goodliffe said being able to see Prince William and Catherine was “really quite thrilling”.