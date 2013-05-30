"Like everybody else, we weren't prepared for the horror that unfolded."

Det Sgt Hayley Heard was a liaison officer to the family of April Jones, a five-year-old girl who was murdered in Machynlleth, Powys, on 1 October 2012.

She had been abducted by Mark Bridger, who was later sentenced for her murder, sparking the largest search in British police history.

Now-retired, CID officer Ms Heard praised the Jones family for their strength through "dark moments".