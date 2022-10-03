Six month old 'Thomas' was taken to hospital after an accident in January 2020.

While at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport he had multiple scans and tests which misdiagnosed him having different injuries.

He was then placed into social care, and after 26 days in care, he was finally released to his family.

His mother said: "It felt like he died when we left the hospital without him."

Newport council said: "We cannot comment on individual cases but no child is taken into care without careful consideration of all the circumstances and such complex decisions are not taken lightly."