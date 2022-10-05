Wales has become the first part of the UK to rollout rapid cancer diagnosis centres.

These have cut diagnosis times for patients who have unspecified but potentially serious cancer symptoms.

John White became worried when he noticed unusual lumps had developed under his shoulder, but he put off seeking help and getting his symptoms checked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr White, from Swansea, was diagnosed with a form of blood cancer within a few days, which enabled him to be quickly referred to a specialist team and begin his treatment.

"The anxiety that comes along with the delay is immense, and anything that can reduce that for your mental wellbeing is absolutely essential," he said.