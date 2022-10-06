Stoical or scared? Blackout warnings get mixed response
The National Grid has warned homes could lose power for three hours at a time this winter, if energy supplies run extremely low.
Although this is an unlikely scenario, some people in the streets of Cardiff say the prospect is worrying.
"It's quite scary to think about preparing for it," Katie said.
Others, like Robin and Adrian, are stoical and said it would hardly affect them, although they concede blackouts would be tough to manage with small children at home.