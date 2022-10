Wales fans have been reacting after the women's side secured their place in the World Cup play-off final.

A volley in extra time from striker Jess Fishlock ensured their win against Bosnia.

They will now play Switzerland on Tuesday, where a win will mean they will reach the finals for the first time.

Fans at last night's game, where Wales' women saw a record crowd of over 15,000, said it was an "amazing result".