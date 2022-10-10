First-time house buyers who got a mortgage just weeks before interest rates shot up have said they are "very lucky".

Morgan Luff, 23, and Ewan Anderson, 27, are buying a house in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, and have said its a scary experience currently.

They managed to secure a 3.6% interest rate mortgage for five years, but the average rate has now gone above 6%.

"It seems we're at the start of these new rates, where down the line it's going to be almost double by the sounds of it," Ewan said.