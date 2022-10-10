Bafta Cymru guests have revealed what they love to do when they are in Wales.

Former Hear'Say singer and TV presenter Myleene Klass loves Welsh cakes, even if she adds extra sugar.

BBC presenter Jason Mohammad likes to go and watch Cardiff City.

In My Skin writer Kayleigh Llewellyn and journalist Sean Fletcher both like going to Gower, while The Thick of It actress Joanna Scanlan likes to go for a dip in the sea off Anglesey.

The ceremony was hosted by BBC One Show presenter Alex Jones at Cardiff's St David's Hall held on Sunday night.