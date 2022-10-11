The remains of more than 240 adults and children have been unearthed by archaeologists at a medieval priory found beneath a former department store.

The discovery under the old Ocky White building in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, has been described as "hugely significant".

Three individuals have been found with head injuries, consistent with having been in battle.

And the wounds could have been caused by arrows or musket balls, according to site supervisor Andrew Shobbrook from Dyfed Archaeological Trust.